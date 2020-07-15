Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds
Megan Thee Stallion is recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds.
Megan Thee Stallion ‘grateful to be alive’ after suffering ‘gunshot wounds’

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she is “grateful to be alive” after suffering “gunshot...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times on...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca



SAHipHopMagcoza

SA Hip Hop Mag Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times: Now Recovering After Surgery To Remove Bullets… https://t.co/fgsLJZFhgE 3 minutes ago

OkMzansi

OkMzansi Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times: Now Recovering After Surgery To Remove Bullets… https://t.co/JU2fhSPKs3 3 minutes ago

freshhiphopmag

Fresh Hip Hop Mag Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times: Now Recovering After Surgery To Remove Bullets… https://t.co/P91RLkZ2co 3 minutes ago

OgierWright

Wright Ogier RT @USATODAY: "I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify th… 41 minutes ago

callumfx

callum🧑‍💻 RT @billboard: Megan Thee Stallion suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning and is currently recovering. #BillboardNews https://t.co… 49 minutes ago

genlous

Genlous Megan Thee Stallion reveals she’s recovering from gunshot wounds: ‘I’m incredibly grateful to be alive’ https://t.co/aPIaJqXIgI 2 hours ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK Megan Thee Stallion said she was "incredibly grateful to be alive" after being shot multiple times over the weekend https://t.co/ogy0XitHPX 2 hours ago

SincerelyM_C

Mary Claire Ward RT @979TheBox: Megan Thee Stallion Updates Fans On Her Health: "I Suffered Gunshot Wounds ... This Whole Experience Was An Eye Opener And A… 2 hours ago


Megan Thee Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Confirmed & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Confirmed & More Music News | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion confirms she was shot on Sunday morning, Naya Rivera’s cause of death is confirmed and Britney Spears dances to Rihanna.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:36Published
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence on the Tory Lanez drama. Kanye West drop out of the 2020 presidential race. Plus - we know why 6ix9ine disappeared from social media.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:18Published
Megan The Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds | Billboard News [Video]

Megan The Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning (July 12) and is currently recovering.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published