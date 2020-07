Zoo penguins cheered up with a BUBBLE machine

Penguins who couldn't be entertained properly at a zoo during lockdown have been cheered up - with a BUBBLE machine.

The birds are usually kept occupied by feeding shows and guests visiting the zoo, but due to coronavirus their daily routine was forced to change.

Staff at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall were trying to find a way to keep them entertained, and then someone kindly donated a bubble machine.This video was filmed 15th July 2020.