Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast drama
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast drama

Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast drama

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has offered Nick Cannon a job at his network after the TV and radio personality was fired by bosses at ViacomCBS for anti-Semitic remarks he made during a YouTube chat.

