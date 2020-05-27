Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast drama

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon



Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.” Viacom/CBS released a statement to Variety.

