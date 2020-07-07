Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers.
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.
Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.
Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.
Amber Heard's former personal assistant Kate James accuses the actress of stealing her account of how she was raped and twisting it
In court documents James claims she confided in Heard about how she..