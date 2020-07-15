Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

|
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accountsA security incident involving some of the most prominent business and political leaders on Twitter duped people into sending at least $120,000 worth of Bitcoin..
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin ScamA number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple..
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Bezos, Musk, Gates, Obama and others target of cryptocurrency hack on TwitterAttempt is one of the largest digital security scams to have hit the internet.
USATODAY.com
