Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam



High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

