World Snake Day: Snake catcher team in Jamshedpur celebrates with serpents

On the occasion of World Snake day, Snake catcher team in Jamshedpur cut cake to celebrate the day.

The snake catcher team protects the locals from the five venomous snakes found in the city including Common Krait, Banded Krait and Viper.

This day is observed to create awareness about snakes and educate the general public.