Photography enthusiast builds camera-shaped house in southwest India

A photographer took his photography enthusiasm to the next level by building his three-story house in a camera shape.

Ravi Hongal, from the Shastri Nagar area in Karnataka, southwest India, has so much love for his passion that he has even named his three sons after camera brands.

His eldest son is called "Canon," his middle son is called "Nikon," and his youngest son is called "Epson." Hongal, who owns a photography studio with his wife, said: "Photography is my passion.

I have been doing it for 33 years." Hongal says it cost him more than 40 lakhs rupees - around 42,400 GBP - to build this house.