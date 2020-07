Oklahoma City woman waiting months for unemployment only to have money drained from account overnight



An Oklahoma City woman waiting nearly 3 months for unemployment benefits says she finally got the money loaded onto her card, only to have it stolen. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:44 Published on June 22, 2020

Palm Beach County woman files for unemployment, learns she’s victim of ID theft



Vanessa Dickie, a mother of two from Palm Beach County, is a victim of identity theft that she just learned occurred more than six years ago. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:46 Published on June 10, 2020