Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers

Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Boris Johnson's logic is bulletproof. Every mistake is your fault for not supporting himThis week, Keir Starmer was reprimanded for 'knocking the confidence' of the public in the track and trace system that is not yet fully operational
Independent
Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Starmer tells Boris Johnson to punish BA for rehiring 30,000 staff on worse pay and conditionsAirline's 'actions cannot be allowed to stand without consequences on landing slots' Labour leader says
Independent
Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show lettersSYDNEY: Queen Elizabeth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia’s prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept..
WorldNews
'Inherent sexism' and 'snobbishness' in government's lockdown lifting, Labour business spokeswoman saysExclusive: Lucy Powell urges more financial support to stop Britain's high streets ending up as 'ghost towns'
Independent
