Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says care home workers are "frustrated and desperate" at the lack of coronavirus tests sent to them, despite Government promises.

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Boris Johnson's logic is bulletproof. Every mistake is your fault for not supporting him

 This week, Keir Starmer was reprimanded for 'knocking the confidence' of the public in the track and trace system that is not yet fully operational
Independent
Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government’s furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer tells Boris Johnson to punish BA for rehiring 30,000 staff on worse pay and conditions

 Airline's 'actions cannot be allowed to stand without consequences on landing slots' Labour leader says
Independent

Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show letters

 SYDNEY: Queen Eliza­beth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia’s prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept..
WorldNews

'Inherent sexism' and 'snobbishness' in government's lockdown lifting, Labour business spokeswoman says

 Exclusive: Lucy Powell urges more financial support to stop Britain's high streets ending up as 'ghost towns'
Independent

