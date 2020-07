JoAnn Francis Medical Esthetics Spa in West Palm Beach is working around the concerns of coronavirus to reach a broader audience.

How to keep your skin healthy while wearing a mask

MEDICAL ESTHETICS IN WEST PALMBEACH SAYS THEYTO GROW THEIR BUSINESS ANDTHEIR OUTREACH BY TURNING TOSOCIAL MEDIA.

THEYLOT OF SKIN ISSUES COMPOUNDEDBY WEARING MASKS RIGHT NOW.THEYAND VIDEO CONFERENCING TO HELPNEW CUSTOMERS ALL OVER THEWORLIF YOUYOUYOU CAN STILL REACH OUT ANDHELP PEOPLE.

YOU GIVE, YOURECEIVE.

AND THATWHAT WE DID, THE INSTAGRAMLIVES, AND HOW CAN WE HELPSOMEBODY WHILE THEYTHEY ALSO OFFER A WORD OFADVICE - WEAR SUNSCREEN, EVENIF YOUTHOSE U-V RAYS CAN GET THROUGHTHE FABRIC AND HARM YOUR SKIN.IT'S 6:--, KANYE WEST ISPULLING THE PLUG ON HISPOLITICA