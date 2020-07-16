Global  
 

Sachin Pilot moves Rajasthan High Court, what will happen next in Congress Vs Congress fight
Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels today challenged in the Rajasthan High Court a move to disqualify them as MLAs in a dramatic escalation of the party's crisis in Rajasthan.

In the latest developments, Rajasthan High Court has granted time to Sachin Pilot camp to file fresh petition, matter to be heard now by Division Bench.

This as Sachin Pilot camp has sought time to amend its petition challenging move to disqualify dissident MLAs from Rajasthan Assembly.

Mukul Rohatgi, who was appointed Attorney General after the BJP came to power in 2014, is representing them as their lawyer.

Notices served to them by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi yesterday asked them to explain the anti-party activities by Friday, failing which they would be disqualified.

While team Pilot is being helped by the top government lawyer in the BJP regime, the Congress has fielded one of its sharpest legal experts, Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

