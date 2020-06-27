Global  
 

Sharma: ONS unemployment figures very worrying
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
The Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the unemployment figures are very worrying, after the ONS reported that the number of people working in the UK has fallen by 750,000 in the three months to June.

He added that the government is providing support to people through the furlough scheme, universal credit and by doubling the number of work coaches.

Report by Bassaneseg.

