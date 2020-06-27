Sharma: ONS unemployment figures very worrying

The Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the unemployment figures are very worrying, after the ONS reported that the number of people working in the UK has fallen by 750,000 in the three months to June.

He added that the government is providing support to people through the furlough scheme, universal credit and by doubling the number of work coaches.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn