Sharma: ONS unemployment figures very worrying

The Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the unemployment figures are very worrying, after the ONS reported that the number of people working in the UK has fallen by 750,000 in the three months to June.
He added that the government is providing support to people through the furlough scheme, universal credit and by doubling the number of work coaches.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the government will do everything it can to work with trade unions and employers to support people and their jobs, adding that the government strategy for recovery is investing in jobs, skills and infrastructure.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the EU must respect the UK as a sovereign nation as post-Brexit negotiations continue.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said the "best way of supporting people and supporting jobs" through the coronavirus outbreak and economic crisis is by re-opening the economy in a "phased and cautious manner".
Alok Sharma has commended the community of Reading following the tragic event which saw three people murdered. The business secretary's comments came after a vigil which was held to honour the victims.
UK workers on company payrolls have fallen by 649,000 during lockdown as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 74,000 jobs last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said early estimates showed the number of paid employees fell by 1.9% year on year in June to 28.4 million, and by 0.3% compared with the previous month. It said the pace of job losses appeared to have slowed in June, with claims under Universal Credit by the unemployed and those on low incomes falling by 28,100 between May and June to 2.6 million. But the claimant count has more than doubled since March – soaring 112.2% or by 1.4 million – in a sign of the mounting jobs crisis.
Manchester Cathedral holds a memorial service for victims of Covid-19, attended by the city's mayor Andy Burnham and other authorities.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers.
