Being childfree: five women on why they chose not to have kids
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 06:57s
Being childfree: five women on why they chose not to have kids

Being childfree: five women on why they chose not to have kids

As part of the Guardian's Childfree series, five women discuss why having children isn't for them – and how others perceive them as a result.

'There's no wrong way to be a woman,' says Sabrina, 25.

