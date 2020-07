Kanye West estaria reavaliando decisão de concorrer à Casa Branca

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West: Er meint es ernst



Der Rapper hat nicht vor, aus dem Rennen um die US-Präsidentschaft auszuscheiden. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News



The musician's 11th-hour White House attempt meant he had little-to-no time gather enough signatures in order to appear on state ballots. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:18 Published 19 hours ago Kanye West drops out of presidential race?



Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of his bid to run for president this year. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 23 hours ago