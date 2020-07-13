Global  
 

One-third of Bangladesh underwater due to flooding
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
One-third of Bangladesh underwater due to flooding

One-third of Bangladesh underwater due to flooding

One-third of Bangladesh is submerged under floodwater as the situation continues to worsen with over 1 million villagers forced to leave their homes.View on euronews

Over 1 million marooned in Bangladesh as floods worsen

 DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Heavy flooding is worsening in parts of Bangladesh, with over 1 million villagers marooned or leaving their homes for higher ground..
WorldNews

Jharkhand: School teacher makes pupils memorise Pakistan, Bangladesh national anthems; row over 'anti-national mindset'

 The district administration has launched a probe against the teacher to verify the basis of the allegations.
DNA

Parcel train takes chillies to Bangladesh, creates history

 In a first, the Indian Railways operated a special parcel train beyond borders to Bangladesh on Friday. The train carried bulk dry chillies from Guntur in Andhra..
IndiaTimes

