Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 07:30s - Published
Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity.

Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at David Alaba and Napoli sensation Kalidou Koulibaly.

We also look at their competition with Manchester United for the signature of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, and the Red Devil’s own pursuit of Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Our headline story, however, is the stunning news Chelsea are planning an audacious swap deal that will see Kepa Arrizabalaga head to Atletico Madrid in return for Jan Oblak..

What a transfer that would be!

Finally we explore activity at Norwich City and Southampton, where big names look to be coming and going.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Diego Simeone breaks silence on Jan Oblak to Chelsea transfer rumours

Diego Simeone breaks silence on Jan Oblak to Chelsea transfer rumours Chelsea have been linked with a transfer for Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak - who is considered the...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this

GlennKi87

lfc4life @Stoddmeister @beaks1973 @robbohuyton chelsea are closing in on havertz made an offer for oblak a swap deal with ke… https://t.co/kB0ZaNkjyM 15 hours ago

SolomonEscober

Solomon 💎 Escober @Blue_Footy The only problem is that they won't accept a swap deal with Kepa, I don't think Chelsea will buy a GK f… https://t.co/th2vpAULoE 21 hours ago

K1LLERxKAOS

Kyle Ⓜ️iller I want KING @kepa_46 to be a success at @ChelseaFC but I don’t see it..some players don’t adapt to the BPL..look at… https://t.co/IRX2ADEYp3 2 days ago