Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity.

Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at David Alaba and Napoli sensation Kalidou Koulibaly.

We also look at their competition with Manchester United for the signature of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, and the Red Devil’s own pursuit of Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Our headline story, however, is the stunning news Chelsea are planning an audacious swap deal that will see Kepa Arrizabalaga head to Atletico Madrid in return for Jan Oblak..

What a transfer that would be!

Finally we explore activity at Norwich City and Southampton, where big names look to be coming and going.