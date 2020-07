Happy Birthday, Will Ferrell!

John William Ferrell was born on July 16, 1967, and turns 53.

He was born in Irvine, California.

The comedian was a cast member of 'Saturday Night Live' in the 90s.

He is well-known for his starring roles in "Elf," "Anchorman," "Step Brothers" and more.

Ferrell founded the comedy website Funny or Die in 2007.

He has received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

