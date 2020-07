Local apartment complex donates furniture to orphanage in Mexico

OTHERS ACROSS THE BORDER BYDOING ONE SIMPLE THING.OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS THESAHARA APARTMENT COMPLEX HASBEEN GOING THROUGH A REMODELNAT THE RECENT UNCERTAINTYOVER FALL SEMESTER AT THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA HASIMPACTED THE COMPLEX IN A WAYMANAGERS, DIDN'T SEE COMING4:25-4:27 - "WE'RE GOING TO BELOWER THAN OUR GOAL OCCUPANCYCERTAINLY." ROSS HUBBARD ISTHE MANAGING GENERAL PARTNEROF THE COMPLEX HE SAID RIGHTNOW ALL THEY CAN DO IS WAIT4:07-4:16 - "WE WANNA BE MUCHHIGHER, WE'RE DOING AS MUCHMARKETING AS WE CAN BUTULTIMATELY DEMAND IS REALLYWAITING AND SEEING WHAT'SGOING TO HAPPEN." DESPITEDEALING WITH THE ISSUESBROUGHT ON BY THE PANDEMICTHE SAHARA APARTMENT COMPLEXHAS BEEN ABLE TO HELP THE CASATIMOTEO ORPHANAGE IN SONORA,MEXICO 0:55-1:02 - "THEY HADPRESENTED A FEW NEEDS THATTHEY HAD AND ONE OF THE REALLYSIMPLE ONES WAS HAVING A BEDFOR EVERYONE, SOMETHING WETAKE FOR GRANTED." THE COMPLEXWILL BE DONATING 30 BEDS TOCASA TIMOTEO WHICH WILL GIVEEVERY CHILD AT THE ORPHANAGE APLACE TO SLEEP 1:05-1:09 - "WEHAD A BUNCH IN STORAGE SOWE'RE LIKE YEAH, LETS GIVETHEM ALL.

WHAT ELSE DO YOUNEED?" HUBBARD ADDED THECOMPLEX WAS ALSO ABLE TODONATE OTHER (MUCH NEEDEDSUPPLIES NAT 2:13-2:17 - "WEALSO DONATED A BUNCH OF PLATESAND COLORING AND STUFF LIKETHAT." HUBBARD SAID THEY ALSOPLAN ON DONATING DRESSERS ANDDESKS NO LONGER NEEDED IN THEREMODELED UNITS.

VERONICAACOSTA KGUN NINE ON YOUR SIDEBU