Manchester remembers victims of the pandemic
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Manchester remembers victims of the pandemic

Manchester remembers victims of the pandemic

The Bishop of Manchester and Mayor Andy Burnham were among the speakers as Manchester Cathedral hosted a memorial service to remember those lost to coronavirus in Greater Manchester.

