'Make America Healthy Again': OKC salon owner’s sign drawing attention after family diagnosed with COVID-19

A sign outside an Oklahoma City hair salon is offering more than just letters on a board, because behind it is a much deeper meaning.

Michael S @realDonaldTrump MAHA. MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN. Easiest and fastest way is for you to actually leave the post!… https://t.co/LNXnPG6HKr 39 minutes ago

BossPaeGan RT @PhillBiker : @realDonaldTrump This is how the “beautiful world wars” look like. You receive America from #Obama with a healthy economy… 13 minutes ago