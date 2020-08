15 Year Old Boy Dies From Bubonic Plague

A 15-year-old boy in western Mongolia has died from bubonic plague.

According to CNN, the teenager caught the plague after hunting and eating a marmot.

Marmots are large ground squirrels, that are known to be linked to plague outbreaks in the region.

Authorities have imposed quarantine measures in the area where the boy lived and died.

The quarantine began on Sunday and will run until Saturday.

Health officials have isolated 15 people who came into contact with the teenager.