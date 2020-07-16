SHEPHERDS HOUSE 7.16.20

The rain chances are to continu, basically through the entire 70 forecast but the heat index of worseadlib on full wx thanks alyssa............ shepherds house is a long term residential recovery program for men 18 years and older.

The program is designed to help men live life sober.

Here to tell us about shepherds house and it's upcoming fundraiser is roger fox.

Welcome to the show!

First lets talk about shepherds house and what you all do.

Tell us about your for recovery.

This year you c1 3 guys are going virtual with the run.

How does that work?

C1 3 how does this fundraiser help you with your mission?

How can people c1 3 sign up?

Where can people go for more information?

C1 3 after the break: an online real estate