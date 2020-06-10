Global  
 

Meet the two-legged rescue dog that hops like a bunny
Meet Cora, the two-legged rescue poodle mix that hops just like a bunny.
After Cora lost her front legs in a car accident and became a double-amputee, Zach Skow, and his wife, Heather, rescued her from a shelter and paid for her life-saving medical treatment.

Cora can only hop around, but that doesn’t stop her living life to the fullest!

The adorable compilation was filmed in the family's home and back yard in Tehachapi, California, US.

Check her out @thecorarose on Instagram.




