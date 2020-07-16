Global  
 

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana have tested positive.

The United States of America is still struggling to control the pandemic, even as an official, Anthony Fauci, has warned that the Covid outbreak has the potential to be as deadly as the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

The situation in Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities in India has improved, as per BMC, the civic body.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

