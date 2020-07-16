Vivo X50 Pro gimbal camera vs Samsung S20 Ultra main camera: nighttime

Vivo X50 Pro's gimbal camera and Samsung S20 Ultra's main camera going head to head in nighttime.



Tweets about this HellBat @akash_8a @Suvanshgupta7 @ishanagarwal24 Vivo X50 Pro has Samsung S20 Ultra camera sensor. The latest and biggest c… https://t.co/awzOznA1xA 5 hours ago Karan Thakkar RT @nimishdubey: "A design that is a beautiful love child of Samsung and OnePlus and A camera that does gimnastics with a gimbal!" My fir… 7 hours ago Nimish Dubey "A design that is a beautiful love child of Samsung and OnePlus and A camera that does gimnastics with a gimbal!"… https://t.co/SKRj4Gdt7Y 7 hours ago