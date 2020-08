Union Representing JBS Employees Files Complaints Against Greeley Plant Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:33s - Published on July 16, 2020 Union Representing JBS Employees Files Complaints Against Greeley Plant The union that represents JBS employees in Greeley has filed two complaints against the company alleging direct dealings with employees and workplace safety violations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Employees stage work interruption Friday at JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley A coordinated work interruption by employees at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley on Friday led...

Denver Post - Published on July 11, 2020







Tweets about this YesYvonne RT @sfchronicle: A union representing California prison employees files a grievance against state corrections department and its health car… 6 days ago San Francisco Chronicle A union representing California prison employees files a grievance against state corrections department and its hea… https://t.co/wZpctT1oPC 6 days ago