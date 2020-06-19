Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Russians East Slavic ethnic group
'Almost certain' Russians sought to interfere in UK election - RaabThe government publishes a report on a leaked document used by Labour at the 2019 election.
BBC News
'Almost certain' that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretaryIt is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 UK General Election, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has told the House of Commons.
Independent
Trump Claims Credit for 2018 Cyberattack on RussiaThe move was intended to deter Russians from interfering in the midterm elections, and serve as a test of America’s capability to protect the 2020 elections.
NYTimes.com
Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20Published
Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the UK Labour Party, MP for Islington North
Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Dominic Raab British Conservative politician
National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18Published
Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources