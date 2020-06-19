Global  
 

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

Leaked Government documents highlighted by Jeremy Corbyn during last year’s general election were almost certainly “amplified” online by “Russian actors”, the Government has said.

Russians Russians East Slavic ethnic group

'Almost certain' Russians sought to interfere in UK election - Raab

 The government publishes a report on a leaked document used by Labour at the 2019 election.
BBC News

'Almost certain' that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary

 It is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 UK General Election, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has told the House of Commons.
Independent

Trump Claims Credit for 2018 Cyberattack on Russia

 The move was intended to deter Russians from interfering in the midterm elections, and serve as a test of America’s capability to protect the 2020 elections.
NYTimes.com
Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces [Video]

Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces

The monument is causing unease among many Russians, who say it shows more devotion to military leaders and not to religion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the UK Labour Party, MP for Islington North

Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster [Video]

Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster

A toxic culture, the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and a litany of organisational failures have been blamed for the Labour Party’s disastrous loss in the last election. Labour Together, a group including MPs Ed Miliband and Lucy Powell, party members, union leaders and media figures, has investigated a crushing defeat it said was “a long time coming”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street [Video]

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse [Video]

Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse

The UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse will cover those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systematic killings of the Rohingyas in Burma and the North Korean gulags. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures being brought in by the Government today will "hold to account the perpetrators of the worst human rights abuses".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

