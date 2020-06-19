Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 minutes ago Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab Leaked Government documents highlighted by Jeremy Corbyn during last year’s general election were almost certainly “amplified” online by “Russian actors”, the Government has said. 0

