India yet to hear from officials who met Kulbhushan Jadhav for 2nd consular access: MEA

'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend
India registered strong protest against construction of Diamer Basha Dam in PoK: MEA
India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA
As Pak's Jadhav deadline nears, India again asks for unimpeded accessResponding to Pakistan's "invite" to seek a review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's sentencing, and also its second consular access offer, India has asked Islamabad to..
Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad
India to decide soon on seeking review of Jadhav’s sentencingIndia is expected to take a decision in the next few days on whether or not to seek a review, as asked by Islamabad, of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s..
Pakistan restores bank accounts of Mumbai terror attack accused Hafiz SaeedIslamabad: Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his..
Ongoing disengagement in eastern Ladakh aimed at addressing face-off situations: MEAIndia on Thursday said the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh is specifically aimed at addressing the face-off situations with China along the Line..
IndiaTimes
Kuwait expat quota bill: India shares its expectation, highlights role of Indian communityMinistry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that the government is closely following the developments.
