Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India yet to hear from officials who met Kulbhushan Jadhav for 2nd consular access: MEA
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
India yet to hear from officials who met Kulbhushan Jadhav for 2nd consular access: MEA

India yet to hear from officials who met Kulbhushan Jadhav for 2nd consular access: MEA

Pakistan has provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on July 16.

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav today at 3 pm in afternoon.

However, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

"We are yet to hear from our officials (who met Kulbhushan Jadhav today in Pakistan), once they submit the report we will be able to comment," said spokesperson of MEA, Anurag Srivastava.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kulbhushan Jadhav Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody

'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend [Video]

'Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav should be unconditional': Jadhav's friend

Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend, Arvind Singh demanded unconditional consular access. While speaking to ANI, Arvind Singh said, "Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole. So we want that consular access should be unconditional. This time Pakistan has put forward a self-cooked statement that Bhushan ji has denied review petition. According to me no one will leave any opportunity to tap in options to protect oneself."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Ministry of External Affairs (India) Ministry of External Affairs (India) government ministry of India

India registered strong protest against construction of Diamer Basha Dam in PoK: MEA [Video]

India registered strong protest against construction of Diamer Basha Dam in PoK: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India has registered a protest with Pakistan against the construction of Diamer Basha Dam which will lead to submergence of large part of land of Indian UTs of J-K and Ladakh. "India strongly protested against construction of Diamer Basha Dam to Pakistan govt. It will lead to submergence of large part of land of Indian UTs of J-K and Ladakh. We condemn attempts by Pak to bring about material changes in Indian territories under its illegal occupation," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA. "We have also consistently conveyed our protest and shared concerns with both China - Pakistan on all such projects in Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation where it has no locus standi," Srivastava added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA [Video]

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas," said Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup. "Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on shared challenge of terrorism. Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India and other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism," Swarup added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia


Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Pakistan) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Pakistan) Runs the diplomatic relations of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with other countries


Islamabad Islamabad Capital of Pakistan

As Pak's Jadhav deadline nears, India again asks for unimpeded access

 Responding to Pakistan's "invite" to seek a review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's sentencing, and also its second consular access offer, India has asked Islamabad to..
IndiaTimes
Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad [Video]

Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad

Members of Hindu Civic Society staged a protest in front of Pakistan Embassy in Nepal's capital Kathmandu against atrocities over Hindu minority. The protestors held placards during the demonstration and also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the protest. They demanded construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad. Temple's construction halted after its boundary wall was demolished.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

India to decide soon on seeking review of Jadhav’s sentencing

 India is expected to take a decision in the next few days on whether or not to seek a review, as asked by Islamabad, of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s..
IndiaTimes

Pakistan restores bank accounts of Mumbai terror attack accused Hafiz Saeed

 Islamabad: Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his..
WorldNews

Anurag Srivastava Anurag Srivastava Indian diplomat

Ongoing disengagement in eastern Ladakh aimed at addressing face-off situations: MEA

 India on Thursday said the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh is specifically aimed at addressing the face-off situations with China along the Line..
IndiaTimes

Kuwait expat quota bill: India shares its expectation, highlights role of Indian community

 Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that the government is closely following the developments.
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India confirms that officials have been asked to proceed to consular meeting with Mr. Jadhav.
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

madhushukla1507

Madhu Shukla RT @republic: Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access: MEA rebuts Pak claim; say yet to hear from officials https://t.co/DLpSagw5EJ 2 hours ago

republic

Republic Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access: MEA rebuts Pak claim; say yet to hear from officials https://t.co/DLpSagw5EJ 2 hours ago

SiddiquiMaha

Maha Siddiqui @MEAIndia says #India had asked for unimpeded, unhindered & unconditional consular access to #KulbhushanJadhav. O… https://t.co/QKy5ZhBrRF 2 hours ago

rohanduaTOI

Rohan Dua RT @sachinpTOI: MEA will wait to hear from Indian officials before reacting but says India proceeded on the basis of assurances that access… 2 hours ago

sachinpTOI

Sachin Parashar MEA will wait to hear from Indian officials before reacting but says India proceeded on the basis of assurances tha… https://t.co/WRyC0A1aK2 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

India can breach 1 million Covid cases today; India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav aftre Pakistan claimed he did not seek review of death sentence; UGC releases responses from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
'Assessing our legal options': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case [Video]

'Assessing our legal options': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India said it was exploring legal options in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav refused to file review petition against his sentence. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published
'Assessing legal options': MEA on Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav [Video]

'Assessing legal options': MEA on Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav

On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that legal options are being assessed. He said, "We had pointed out how Pakistan's claim..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published