Woman climbing all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks to raise money for families affected by COVID-19 Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:40s - Published 7 minutes ago Woman climbing all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks to raise money for families affected by COVID-19 Fans around the world are following Brittney Woodrum on social media as she takes on all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks (14ers) to raise support for the Shelter Box Disaster Relief Fund, which helps families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this FOX31 Denver KDVR Woman climbing all 58 Colorado 14ers to raise money for families affected by pandemic https://t.co/nWO1GtLVYv 4 hours ago