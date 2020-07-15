Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:58s - Published
Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas

After yesterday’s deadline passed without Dak and the Cowboys agreeing on a long-term deal, his older brother Tad Prescott tweeted, “there is a reason I was never a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up or before they drafted Dak and after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.” And according to Jane Slater, Dak wanted to get a deal done at the last minute, but it was just too late and they ran out of time.

The new contract would have reportedly paid Dak between 33 and 35 million annually with 110 million guaranteed.

Hear why Skip Bayless is disappointed that the two sides could not come to an agreement.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas After yesterday’s deadline passed without Dak and the Cowboys agreeing on a long-term deal, his...
FOX Sports - Published

Skip Bayless: There is still hope that Dak & Jerry Jones can make a deal before tonight’s deadline

Skip Bayless: There is still hope that Dak & Jerry Jones can make a deal before tonight’s deadline Dak Prescott has until 4pm ET today to sign a long-term deal with the Cowboys. Dallas has never had a...
FOX Sports - Published

Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak’s kindness for weakness

Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak’s kindness for weakness At the beginning of the 2019 season, Jerry Jones said that a new deal with Dak Prescott was nearly...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jane Slater: Cowboys are avoiding getting into 'cap hell' by overpaying Dak Prescott [Video]

Jane Slater: Cowboys are avoiding getting into 'cap hell' by overpaying Dak Prescott

The deadline for Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones to get a deal done is now just over 4 hours away. NFL Network reporter Jane Slater joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss why the Cowboys are..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:47Published
Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak's kindness for weakness [Video]

Clarence Hill: The Cowboys have mistaken Dak's kindness for weakness

At the beginning of the 2019 season, Jerry Jones said that a new deal with Dak Prescott was nearly done. Since then, there has reportedly been very little progress between the two sides, and we are now..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:19Published
Skip Bayless: There is still hope that Dak & Jerry Jones can make a deal before today's deadline [Video]

Skip Bayless: There is still hope that Dak & Jerry Jones can make a deal before today's deadline

Dak Prescott has until 4pm ET today to sign a long-term deal with the Cowboys. Dallas has never had a quarterback play under the franchise tag, but the deadline is rapidly approaching. Hear why Skip..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:13Published