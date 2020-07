Kroger Now Requires Masks in Its Grocery Stores

The grocery giant Kroger joins other retailers like Walmart, requiring face masks to be worn by customers inside its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Randy Smith Hey, @AldiUSA , we used to shop at Kroger. Kroger now requires all visitors to wear masks. Time to step up before myโ€ฆ https://t.co/M9tU86ArQL 18 hours ago

Melanie๐Ÿ˜ท ๐ŸŽง๐Ÿ“š๐Ÿด๐Ÿถ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ˜ท @JanPluto My husband goes to Kroger, which now requires masks *happy dance*, itโ€™s my closest. The Walmart in my towโ€ฆ https://t.co/JTeVRhGSQv 15 hours ago