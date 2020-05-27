Kroger Now Requires Masks in Its Grocery Stores
The grocery giant Kroger joins other retailers like Walmart, requiring face masks to be worn by customers inside its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Melanie😷 🎧📚🐴🐶🐻😷 @JanPluto My husband goes to Kroger, which now requires masks *happy dance*, it’s my closest. The Walmart in my tow… https://t.co/JTeVRhGSQv 15 hours ago
Randy Smith Hey, @AldiUSA, we used to shop at Kroger. Kroger now requires all visitors to wear masks. Time to step up before my… https://t.co/M9tU86ArQL 18 hours ago
Kroger Grocery Stores Will No Longer Give Change In Coins Amid ShortageDon't expect to receive change in coins when you go to one grocery store. Kroger, a supermarket chain with hundreds of locations in Texas alone, has stopped giving customers coin change, citing the..
Masks required at grocery stores, pharmacies within Greenville city limitsCustomers and employees are required to wear a face covering at grocery stores and pharmacies in Greenville city limits.
Fareway Provides Masks For CustomersThe Iowa-based grocery store is partnering with the Iowa governor's office and the department of public health to distribute out these washable masks to all of their stores in the hawkeye state.