Kroger Now Requires Masks in Its Grocery Stores
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Kroger Now Requires Masks in Its Grocery Stores

Kroger Now Requires Masks in Its Grocery Stores

The grocery giant Kroger joins other retailers like Walmart, requiring face masks to be worn by customers inside its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

