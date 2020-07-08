Global  
 

Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours

Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours

Kanye West has been named an official presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot - just hours after it was reported he'd dropped out of the race for the White House.

Kanye Is On The Ballot [Video]

Kanye Is On The Ballot

On July 4th Kanye West announced he was running for President. West qualified to be on the Oklahoma General Election ballot for the 2020 election in November. West worked with a specialist to get on the ballot. Just a few days ago the specialist told New York Magazine that West was out of the contest. However, West has made no announcement dropping out. West is still ineligible to be on the ballot in at least four states.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

ShowBiz Minute: Cannon, Megan Thee Stallion, West

 Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for hurtful words; Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover; Rapper Kanye West files for Oklahoma..
Kanye West secures Oklahoma presidential ballot spot

 Kanye West has qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, securing a spot on the final day before the deadline passed. The rapper and fashion..
Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperwork

 Kanye West's unlikely bid for the presidency moved forward with two key filings, including one ensuring he'll be on the Oklahoma election ballot.
Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign manager

 Brad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.
