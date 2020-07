Workers concerned over lack of OSHA COVID-19 guideance. Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago Workers concerned over lack of OSHA COVID-19 guideance. Since February, OSHA has received more than 6,500 federal complaints about workplace safety issues related to coronavirus. Employee protective organizations, worker organizations and unions have criticized OSHA's guidance on COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FEDERAL COMPLAINTS ABOUTWORKPLACE SAFETY ISSUES RELATEDTO CORONAVIRUS.EMPLOYEE PROTECTIVEORGANIZATIONS-- WORKERSORGANIZATIONS-- ANDUNIONS...HAVE CRITICIZED OSHA'SGUIDANCE ON COVID- 19.THE AGENCY JUST RECENTLYUPDATED ITS GUIDANCE TO SUGGESTEMPLOYERS REQUIRE MASKSWHEREVER POSSIBLE.HERE IN OUR STATE -- SINCE MID-MARCH, NEVADA OSHA HAS ISSUED98 CITATIONS RESULTING FROMINVESTIGATIONS INTO COVID-19RELATED WORKPLACE SAFETYCOMPLAINTS RECEIVED BY THEIROFFICES.IF YOU SEE ISSUES IN YOURWORKPLACE-- ONE EMPLOYMENTLAWYER RECOMMENDS KEEPINGCAREFUL DOCUMENTATION ABOUT WHOYOU SPOKE TO AND WHAT YOUTALKED ABOUT.A NEW SCAM AMID THE PANDEMIC.SCAMMERS ARE TR





