Lucy Hale Says Awkward '50 Shades' Audition Helped Prepare Her For 'A Nice Girl Like You'

More than five years ago, Lucy Hale auditioned for the role of Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades of Grey".

Although she didn't land the part, she says the discomfort she felt from that audition helped her embrace her sexuality for her newest role in "A Nice Girl Like You".