These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, July 16, 2020.



Related videos from verified sources Two Headwinds Keeping Stocks Down Thursday



And this comes even as retail sales for the month of June continue to point to a swift economic recovery. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:01 Published 2 hours ago Amazon Announces Summer Sale



Amazon to hold summer sale to help private sellers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sale is expected to kick off on June 22 and run for seven to 10 days. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:14 Published on June 3, 2020