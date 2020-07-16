Daily Dividend Report: INTC,PEP,MMC,LLY,COST

The dividend will be payable on Sept.

Intel today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share,$1.32 per share on an annual basis, on the company's common stock.

1, 2020, to stockholders of record on Aug.

7, 2020.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period.

Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, which began with the June 2020 payment.

This dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.

PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2020 marked the company's 48th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.455 to $0.465 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 14, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 27, 2020.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.74 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable September 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 70 cents per share.

The quarterly dividend is payable August 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020.