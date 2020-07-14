Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Police Fiasco
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Police Fiasco

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Police Fiasco

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New Megan Thee Stallion Footage Shows Her W/ Bloody Footprints During Tory Lanez Police Encounter

The Internet is capturing everything. New footage has surfaced online showing additional looks at...
SOHH - Published

Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car”

Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car” The Internet is showing no mercy on Tory Lanez. Social media has erupted with explosive memes poking...
SOHH - Published

Watch Police Pull Guns On Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion During Dramatic Stop

The Canadian artist was booked into L.A. County jail and released after posting a $35,000 bond.
HipHopDX - Published


Tweets about this

Temidayoatunwa

Democratic Fish RT @HotNewHipHop: "I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me." Megan Thee Stallion reveals she was s… 18 seconds ago

Damarion58512

Mightiest Touch🙌🏾忻 RT @PopCrave: Megan Thee Stallion reveals what happened the night Tory Lanez was arrested for gun charges, explains she was shot in the foo… 3 minutes ago

koulawell

christian koul à well RT @highsnobiety: Megan Thee Stallion reveals she was hospitalized with gunshot wounds: https://t.co/EWf1qGBkGm https://t.co/LPEr3Qusak 10 minutes ago

Ajthetrainer1

AjthetrainerPRMediaDavis "Megan Thee Stallion reveals that she 'suffered gunshot wounds' on Sunday" https://t.co/v8sAVUe6P0 14 minutes ago

SandricakSandra

Sandra Markovic RT @ELLEmagazine: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot Multiple Times After False Arrest Report Surfaces https://t.co/0KsbCgTFJw 17 minutes ago

gem333_

gem333 💎💨💨 "Megan Thee Stallion reveals that she 'suffered gunshot wounds' on Sunday" https://t.co/rnUfd7kpd5 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about getting shot in her foot over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Megan Thee Stallion victime de blessures par balles : la rappeuse raconte sa version des faits [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion victime de blessures par balles : la rappeuse raconte sa version des faits

Sans révéler l'identité de son assaillant, Megan Thee Stallion a affirmé que quelqu'un lui avait tiré dans le pied alors qu'elle quittait une fête avec le rappeur Tory Lanez.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:19Published
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence on the Tory Lanez drama. Kanye West drop out of the 2020 presidential race. Plus - we know why 6ix9ine disappeared from social media.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:18Published