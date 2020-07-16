A Timeline Of President Trump's Friendship With Kanye

On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020.

Business Insider says West has enjoyed a friendship with President Trump.

They complimented each other in the press until Trump ran for President.

West didn't vote in 2016 - but says if he voted it would have been for Trump.

In April 2018, West sent out a series of tweets expressing admiration for Trump.

West called Trump his "brother" and they both have "dragon energy." West solidified his position in the pro-Trump camp by visiting the White House later in 2018.

He hugged the president while wearing his signature red "Make America Great Again" hat.