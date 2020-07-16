A Timeline Of President Trump's Friendship With Kanye

On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020.
Business Insider says West has enjoyed a friendship with President Trump.
They complimented each other in the press until Trump ran for President.
West didn't vote in 2016 - but says if he voted it would have been for Trump.
In April 2018, West sent out a series of tweets expressing admiration for Trump.
West called Trump his "brother" and they both have "dragon energy."
West solidified his position in the pro-Trump camp by visiting the White House later in 2018.
He hugged the president while wearing his signature red "Make America Great Again" hat.