Indonesia residents help release thousands of baby turtles

Around 1,000 baby sea turtles were released by a number of residents and tourists at Jambak Sand Beach in Padang on July 16.

Thirty-five-year-old Yose, the founder of this "sea turtle observation," said: "Since 2013, I have succeeded in helping approximately 60,000 turtles babies, who are hatched and released at this beach." He added: "I continue to do this every Saturday and Sunday, and invite tourists.

I teach them the importance of preserving sea turtles to balance the sea's habitat because jellyfish hunters damage the fish ecosystem." By attracting tourists, Yose also wishes to positively impact the local economy.