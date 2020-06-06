Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indonesia residents help release thousands of baby turtles
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:43s - Published
Indonesia residents help release thousands of baby turtles

Indonesia residents help release thousands of baby turtles

Around 1,000 baby sea turtles were released by a number of residents and tourists at Jambak Sand Beach in Padang on July 16.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Around 1,000 baby sea turtles were released by a number of residents and tourists at Jambak Sand Beach in Padang on July 16.

Thirty-five-year-old Yose, the founder of this "sea turtle observation," said: "Since 2013, I have succeeded in helping approximately 60,000 turtles babies, who are hatched and released at this beach." He added: "I continue to do this every Saturday and Sunday, and invite tourists.

I teach them the importance of preserving sea turtles to balance the sea's habitat because jellyfish hunters damage the fish ecosystem." By attracting tourists, Yose also wishes to positively impact the local economy.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amazing moment baby turtles emerge from nest and walk into the ocean [Video]

Amazing moment baby turtles emerge from nest and walk into the ocean

This is an amazing moment dozens of newborn green sea turtles hatched and crawled into the sea on Koh Samui island in southern Thailand. Nighttime footage shows the 61 baby turtles climbing out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:25Published
This remote Indonesian island is home to thousands of bats [Video]

This remote Indonesian island is home to thousands of bats

The remote Um Island in Indonesia is home to thousands of bats which are seen hanging from trees in this footage filmed on July 5. According to local residents, the island of Um has indeed been a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:24Published
Adorable moment Indonesian children release hundreds of baby sea turtles for Word Environment Day [Video]

Adorable moment Indonesian children release hundreds of baby sea turtles for Word Environment Day

A group of lucky children from Padang city in West Sumatra in Indonesia today (June 6th) helped release hundreds of turtle hatchings into the sea as part of World Environment Day. Footage showed the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:45Published