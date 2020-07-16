Midmorning With Aundrea - July 16, 2020 (Part 1)

And does pet insurance provide much bang for the buck for man's best friend?

There is a promising development in the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

Laura podesta explains why top health experts are cautiously optimistic.

Dr fauci every single one of the volunteers who was part of the first covid-19 vaccine tested in the u.s. showed an immune response...accordi ng to researchers.

The experimental vaccine was developed by moderna and the national institutes of health.

The team reported in the new england journal of medicine that the 45 people who received it now have so-called 'neutralizing antibodies'...key to blocking infection.

"this is a two dos vaccine.

And there were some people who had sore arms and a little bit of fever and some fatigue, et cetera.

Small price to pay for protection against covid, i would think."

The goal is to have 300 million doses of potential vaccines by january.

But top u-s epidemiologist dr. anthony fauci warns -- just because it may soon be available, doesn't mean that the problem is over, entirely.

"no vaccine i going to be 100% protective.

What we hope is that - with the combination of people having already been exposed and a vaccine that's anywhere from 70- 75% protective - that there will be enough herd immunity that there will be a time when you and i don't have to worry about getting infected."

The intital study tested young adults.

Within the next couple of weeks, researchers will embark on new, 30- thousand person study.

That will help answer, among other questions, how more at-risk americans, like older adults, respond.

Laura podesta cbs news.

The next testing phase will also help determine whether there are potentially more serious side effects.

Nearly two dozen possible covid-19 vaccines are in various stages of testing around the world.

Candidates from china and britain's oxford university also are entering final testing stages.

Marines in the us are taking the fight átoá the coronavirus, participating in a comprehensive study on how it spreads among young people.

Mark strassmann got an exclusive look at the research.

Marines doing physical traing most of them are eighteen, marines- in-traing for all of one week.

But many are headed to the frontline& it's important to keep you guys safe.

&of covid research.

Why do young people more easily neutralize the virus?

Letizia talking navy commander and immunologist dr. andrew latizia leads the study.

We need to uinderstand what these things are in order to further dive into how our bodies can best and most effectively fight off the infection.

Volunteers give letzia's team saliva, nasal swabs and blood samples -- like hezekiah barron.

I am very concerned because we are like, with each other almost like within very close spaces all day long.

The u.s. military keeps fighting covid.

Back in march, the virus raced through the teddy roosevelt aircraft carrier.

1200 sailors tested positive.

One died.

Over the weekend, dozens of marines stationed in okinawa were infected.

It affects all of us, because we can't see it.

It's everywhere, but nowhere.

Researchers will track volunteers who tested positive for eight weeks -- how the infection spreads, and the resilience of antibodies and other biomarkers fighting the virus.

We can then apply that knowledge of our immunology towards developing the next frontier of medicines, as well as vaccines.

Letizia's initial findings, featuring these new recruits, will be published next month.

Mark strassmann cbs news, charleston south carolina intro international students are breathing a sigh of relief, after the trump administration abandoned guidelines that would have put many of those students at risk of deportation.

The plans drew sharp criticism - and lawsuits - from universities and states.

Kate smith has more on the sudden reversal.

Pkg divya jethwani is elated she'll be able to stay in the united states and continue her studies at new york university.

"i got the new when i was in the middle of a work meeting and i was the most overjoyed person!"

The government abruptly abandoned plans tuesday that would have required foreign students - like divya - to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.

"it felt lik victory - like, ok we've managed to make something a little bit more human and not let them treat us like we're just other contributors to the economy."

There were almost 1-point-1 million foreign students in the u.s. for the 2018-2019 academic year.

They made up five- and-a-half percent of the higher education population& ..and according to data from the commerce department...contr ibuted more than 44 ábillion dollars to the economy.

The controversial guidelines faced multiple legal challenges - from universities and more than a dozen state attorneys general.

"such a hug victory for students across this country" massachusetts attorney general maura healey led one of those fights, arguing the guidelines were capricious and arbitrary.

"what i want thos students to know - in this country we have a president in washington dc but we've got a lot of others of us in government too."

The guidance now reverts to a policy from march that suspended existing limits for online education for foreign students.

Healey says her office will continue to monitor student visa issues& and sue again if the trump administration reverses course.

Kate smith, cbs news, new york.

Tag the department of homeland security declined to comment, but told cbs news the issue isn't settled yet.

When we come back - how covid 19 is changing the way kids head back to sometimes inventions come from things you never know you need.

That's true with new items since people have been quarantined and now, practicing social distancing.

Michael george has a look.

These days it's not only fashionable to wear a mask..

Protecting your hands inspired this accesory.

"it's very simple, i stays on your wrist, you pull it down and then pull it back up."

Nicola gallotti is president of the company that developed the ghluv .

It comes in various colors and offers an anti-microbial barrier between your hands and surfaces.

"it's washable reusable and so it's very sustainable."

If the ghluv isn't your style, a british inventor came up with "th hygiene hook" which can be used to open or shut doors.

This high tech device keeps you from touching your mouth or face.

The bracelet vibrates if you move your hands in that direction.

And wearing a mask doesn't have to mean hiding your face.

The company clearmask says its single use plastic mask let's air flow on the sides and won't fog up.

A business in belgium is offering a different option... a mask with a picture of your face on it.

The cheesebox company uses a camera to capture the image and then prints it out.

Customers can also use an app to take a photo and have the 22 dollar mask delivered.

Workers at a brussels restaurant are sporting the look.

Customers find it very fun this server says.

It's also a way for people to protect and express themselves at the same time.

Michael george, cbs news, new york.

Educators are among those looking for the latest ideas to keep students and teachers safe in the upcoming school year.

Steve large reports from a high school in california.

Sutter union high school -is going hi tech.

Sot dad ic: 56:16 a little bit nervous, anxious... as parents prepare to send their children back into the classroom.

Ic: :56:24 we're not really sure what to expect.

One new addition ...sutter union is buying a dozen of these artificial intelligence devices- called go safe's...for their school busses and campus.

The devices are in high demand for school districts considering re- opening.

Standup... 11:15 in school districts 11:19 absolutely very futuristic, in terms of its not something we're used to seeing.

Oc: 11:23 standup ic: 20:30 so here's how this device works the camera has a thermal sensor inside that can take temperatures in a split second..oc: 2:37 ic: 21;35 stand in front of it...and in a moment it will tell you your reading.

"norma temperature."

Oc 21:40 23:07 if i take my cup of coffee and put it in front of me?

23:09 27:53 it knows something wrong.

A red banner lights up ...in this case the hot coffee temperature shows 140 degrees... sot ryan robison/sutter union high school superintendent ic: 33:52 it is very quick it does a very accurate read ryan robison is the sutter union high school superintendent and principal.

The temperature check devices will be installed on school buses and on the high school campus.

Ic: 34:39 on campus we'll have them at our entry points...so that we can grab those scans coming to campus...34:43 besides recording temperatures at the start f the day students will also use them periodically throughout the day in the library, cafeteria, and main office.

34:53 something could flair up during the day so we want to identify quickly, so that we can isolate anyone that is sympomatic.

Oc: 34:59 as this school re- opens some hi tech help... ic: 57:27 why not, right?

Try new things...57:29 to keep covid 19 from spreading in sutter union high hallways..

This is a much more low-tech story.

The world's most well-known street artist strikes again.

Banksy left a message for commuters on london's subway, as face masks will soon become mandatory for shoppers and commuters in the country.

This isn't the first time he's used his artistic activism during the pandemic.

Cbs's ian lee reports.

Any banksy operation is undercover.

The latest is disguised as a deep clean.

The elusive artist snuck onto london's underground...spr aying the importance of wearing a mask.

His famous rats shooting green snot...in artwork titled "if you don' mask, you don't get."

The video, posted on social media, gives us a rare glimpse of the unknown artist.

Commuters were a bit surprised to see the famous artist but this isn't the first time banksy has presented a pandemic painting.

In april, he updated his 2014 girl with a pierced eardrum to include a surgical mask.

A month later, he made a special delivery to a uk hospital.

'wow' in that painting a young boy in overalls plays with our time's newest superhero... a nurse... with cape and all.

A way to thank british health care workers.

"it warms th heart to know that someone has done this for us, in the hospital.

It's just beautiful."

While the artwork will be auctioned off after the pandemic to raise money for the hospital... the tube transformation was short-lived.

Transit authorities say the paint has been removed, in line with its strict anti-graffiti policy.

All that remains is this video and banksy's fleeting words of encouragement.

Ian lee cbs news london some art dealers estimate the latest graffiti was worth more than 9 million dollars, before it was scrubbed clean.

Just ahead - we take care of our homes, our cars and health.

Now, some people are taking extra steps it's one of the most áexpensiveá parts of owning a pet -- the ámedical billsá that can come along áifá your furry friend were to get sick.

But is pet insurance really a ábang for your bucká?

Katlin connin has more.

Rita hearsy is like any other pet owner - she loves her dog and wants the best for her.

"she had to hav both knees operated on last summer.

It was either that or she couldn't do anything anymore."

But& that surgery would have cost áthousands of dollarsá "we had to let he go at age five, so, yeah, we wish we'd had insurance."

If you're looking for pet insurance& you'll have plenty of options.

Heidi sirota, chief pet officer for nationwide insurance, says her company is the oldest, and largest pet insurer in the nation - with more than 800-thousand furry clients.

"we offe protection for those pets so that they can get the care that they need."

And sirota says that care& includes everything from a yearly check up& to emergencies.

"you don't want t be at the vet and have to make a decision about your pet's health and maybe it's life based on your financial situation."

You also don't have to make those decisions& based on one vet's opinion.

Sirota says there are no networks or restrictions on doctors you can see.

Veterinarian kathleen neuhoff says that's great for your pets - who can't speak.

"so havin someone who knows your pet and understands its basic anatomy and its basic physiology and how it acts is important."

But neuhoff says there are downsides to pet insurance.

She says some companies have disappeared& right when their clients need coverage the most.

Neuhoff says you need to find a company that's been around for a while& and preferably one approved by the american animal hospital association.

"because they wil then have the statistics that they need to know what their premiums are because if their premiums are lower than it costs them to make payments, then they're not going to survive in business."

Neuhoff says you also need to carefully check your policy& to see what's áactuallyá covered.

Congenital problems may not be.

"so it's prett important if you have a dog that is prone, for example, to hip displaysia, you have to make very sure that that is going to be covered with the insurance company."

Sirota says concerns like those& are worked into the cost of your rates.

She says nationwide's preventative care plans can help cover costs related to hip displaysia& short snouts& and heart diseases.

But neuhoff says& you may not need that coverage at all.

"quite frequentl if you take the money from the insurance policy premiums and put it in the bank, you would probably be better off."

Experts say one of the most important things to consider ábeforeá getting pet insurance is your lifestyle.

If you're often on the road..

Or frequently taking your dog on hikes... insurance may be a good choice for you.

When we come back - a double bundle of joy for a california zoo.

