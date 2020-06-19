Gov. Baker urges Massachusetts residents to keep wearing masks

"The Lt.
Governor and I are incredibly grateful for the role that the people of Massachusetts have played in containing the virus and this is no time to let down our guard.
It is very clear from the research and the data that face coverings are the most important and significant way to stop the spread," said Baker.
"The best and most important thing we can all do here in the commonwealth is to continue to wear face coverings if you can't distance; to distance wherever you can; to be outdoors, if you can be outdoors instead of indoors; to wash your hands and practice safe hygiene and disinfect surfaces.
And if you're sick or if you have symptoms, reach out to your provider."