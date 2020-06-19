Gov. Baker urges Massachusetts residents to keep wearing masks Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:44s - Published 2 minutes ago Gov. Baker urges Massachusetts residents to keep wearing masks "The Lt. Governor and I are incredibly grateful for the role that the people of Massachusetts have played in containing the virus and this is no time to let down our guard. It is very clear from the research and the data that face coverings are the most important and significant way to stop the spread," said Baker. "The best and most important thing we can all do here in the commonwealth is to continue to wear face coverings if you can't distance; to distance wherever you can; to be outdoors, if you can be outdoors instead of indoors; to wash your hands and practice safe hygiene and disinfect surfaces. And if you're sick or if you have symptoms, reach out to your provider." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COOPERATION AND THE PARTICIPANTOF EVERY RESIDENTHE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR AND IARE INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL FOR THEROLE THAT THE PEOPLE OFMASSACHUSETTS HAVE PLAYED INCONTAINING THE VIRUS.THIS IS NO TIME TO LET DOWN OURGUARD.IT IS VERY CLEAR FROM THERESEARCH AND THE DATA THAT FACECOVERINGS ARE THE MOST IMPORTANTAND SIGNIFICANT WAY TO STOP THESPREAD.AND WHILE THERE HAS BEEN A LOTOF BACK ABOUT WHAT THE VIRUS ISAND WHAT THE VIRUS IS NOT OVERTHE COURSE OF THE LAST 120 DAYS,THE ONE THING WE ALL KNOW FORSURE IS THAT IT SPREADS FROM ONEPERSON TO ANOTHER.TO ANOTHER, TO ANOTHER.THE BEST AND MOST IMPORTANTTHING WE CAN ALL DO, HERE IN THECOMMONWEALTH, IS TO CONTINUE TOWEAR FACE COVERINGS, IF YOUCANNOT DISTANCE.TO DISTANCE WHEREVER YOU CAN, TOBE OUTDOORS IF YOU CAN BEOUTDOORS, INSTEAD OF INDOORS.TO WASH YOUR HANDS, AND PRACTICESAFE HYGIENE AND DISINFECTSERVICES.AND IF YOU ARE SICK, OR HAVESYMPTOMS, REACH OUT TO YOURPROVIDER.IT IS WHAT TELEHEALTH ISTHEREFORE.AND THAT IS WHAT THE GREATCOMMUNITY IN MASSACHUSET



