India in touch with UAE for investigating Kerala gold smuggling case: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India is in touch with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities regarding the investigation in Kerala gold smuggling case.

"We are in the touch with UAE authorities regarding investigation in this matter," said the spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, on being asked if the attache at UAE Consulate in connection with the case came to Delhi on Sunday and has now left the country?

MEA also reacted on Pakistan allowing Afghanistan to send goods to India via Wagah border.

"This is an example of Pakistan's creation of mirage of goodwill.

Pakistan is seeking monopolistic transport practices.

It is not allowing Afghan two-way transit rights,"