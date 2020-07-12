India in touch with UAE for investigating Kerala gold smuggling case: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India is in touch with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities regarding the investigation in Kerala gold smuggling case.
"We are in the touch with UAE authorities regarding investigation in this matter," said the spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, on being asked if the attache at UAE Consulate in connection with the case came to Delhi on Sunday and has now left the country?
Pakistan has provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on July 16. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav today at 3 pm in afternoon. However, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. "We are yet to hear from our officials (who met Kulbhushan Jadhav today in Pakistan), once they submit the report we will be able to comment," said spokesperson of MEA, Anurag Srivastava.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India has registered a protest with Pakistan against the construction of Diamer Basha Dam which will lead to submergence of large part of land of Indian UTs of J-K and Ladakh. "India strongly protested against construction of Diamer Basha Dam to Pakistan govt. It will lead to submergence of large part of land of Indian UTs of J-K and Ladakh. We condemn attempts by Pak to bring about material changes in Indian territories under its illegal occupation," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA. "We have also consistently conveyed our protest and shared concerns with both China - Pakistan on all such projects in Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation where it has no locus standi," Srivastava added.
The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is a part of global commons. India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA.
The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported 96,8876 positive cases. Fortunately, the country is observing good recovery rate, more to this, the mortality rate is also going down. On July 16, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu has reported spike in number of cases. However, Delhi has reported less number of positive cases of COVID-19, compared to last 2 weeks. Maharashtra has reported 8,641 new COVID-19 cases and 266 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 1,14,648 and death toll to 11,194. A total of 1,58,140 patients have recovered so far. Mumbai has the highest number of cases at 97,950. In Tamil Nadu, amid the lockdown in high infected districts, has reported 4,549 new COVID-19 positive cases and 69 deaths today. Total number of cases rose to 1,56,369 including 46,714 active cases, 1,07,416 discharged cases and 2,236 deaths. The national capital Delhi reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 17,407 and death toll to 3,545. There are 658 containment zones in the state so for. West Bengal reported 1,690 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 36,117 including 21,415 recoveries and 1,023 deaths. Discharge rate in the state stands at 59.29 %. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 3,26,826 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours across the country. The cumulative number of 1,27,39,490 samples tested translated to a figure of 9231.5 testing per million population for India.
The Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Randeep Guleria said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in India because of the huge population. "The number of COVID19 cases is increasing in India because of the huge population of our country. But, we have a good recovery rate and the mortality rate is also very low," said Randeep Guleria to ANI.