GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State

GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State Republican Governor Brian Kemp issued the executive order on Wednesday.

It prohibits face mask mandates that are more restrictive than state-wide orders.

Spokesperson for Gov.

Kemp, via Twitter Rather than enforcing face masks in public, Georgia officials say residents and visitors are "strongly encouraged to wear face coverings as practicable." Other states have begun to require masks as COVID-19 cases around the nation spike at unprecedented levels.

Neighboring state Alabama issued a mandatory order for face masks.

The state has experienced a 50 percent increase in coronavirus cases.

According to 'The Atlantic,' there are 127,834 COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

More than 3,000 people in the state have died due to the virus.