Matt Hancock: Leicester Coronavirus Lockdown Partially Relaxed
Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Leicester lockdown: Schools and shops to open in but pubs stay closed as city continues to battle outbreak

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that schools and shops will reopen but pubs will remain...
Independent - Published

Rate of coronavirus infections in locked-down Leicester falling, says Hancock

The coronavirus rate in Leicester is falling since the city was placed into a local lockdown, Health...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Seven coronavirus hotspots where infection rates are rising identified

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the infection rate in Leicester has reduced - but it is still...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Health Secretary: Some lockdown measures to remain in place in Leicester [Video]

Health Secretary: Some lockdown measures to remain in place in Leicester

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said some of the lockdown restrictions can be lifted in Leicester from July 24, but not all.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown [Video]

Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed a decision on Leicester's lockdown will be made on Thursday. Tuesday marks two weeks of the localised lockdown, imposed due to the city's alarming..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy [Video]

Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy

Leicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions have..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published