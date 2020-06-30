Matt Hancock: Leicester Coronavirus Lockdown Partially Relaxed

Health Secretary: Some lockdown measures to remain in place in LeicesterHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has said some of the lockdown restrictions can be lifted in Leicester from July 24, but not all.
Government to make decision on Leicester lockdownHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed a decision on Leicester's lockdown will be made on Thursday. Tuesday marks two weeks of the localised lockdown, imposed due to the city's alarming..
Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategyLeicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions have..