Blend Extra: "Giving Back" to Next Door

Meet the next featured organization for our continuing series The Morning Blend Gives Back with Bank Five Nine!

Next Door is a nonprofit organization which has the served the Milwaukee community for just over 50 years.

Their mission is to make families stronger through education, and for that reason and more they were chosen for this month's "Gives Back"!

We spoke to Dr. Tracey Sparrow, President of Next Door, about the organization, and how the community can get involved!

If you have book donations or to learn more about Next Door and their amazing work in our community visit their website nextdoormke.org!