'Chicago You Came Through': Manny's Deli Responds To Long Lines After Social Media Plea
When the owners of Manny's Deli put out a plea on social media, the response was overwhelming.
Audrina Bigos RT @cbschicago: 'Chicago, You Came Through': Manny's Deli Responds To Long Lines After Social Media Plea https://t.co/iznUw2ftui https://t.… 1 week ago
CBS Chicago 'Chicago, You Came Through': Manny's Deli Responds To Long Lines After Social Media Plea https://t.co/iznUw2ftui https://t.co/508Tw4xROq 1 week ago
Wolfgang Smith RT @cbschicago: 'Chicago, You Came Through': Manny's Deli Responds To Long Lines After Social Media Plea https://t.co/agWa7cSpbk https://t.… 1 week ago
CBS Chicago 'Chicago, You Came Through': Manny's Deli Responds To Long Lines After Social Media Plea https://t.co/agWa7cSpbk https://t.co/uLpV7GsBiK 1 week ago
Best Bet on Sports RT @cbschicago: When the owners of Manny's Deli put out a plea on social media, the response was overwhelming. https://t.co/zxk6fDoEnH 1 week ago
CBS Chicago When the owners of Manny's Deli put out a plea on social media, the response was overwhelming. https://t.co/zxk6fDoEnH 1 week ago
Shoppers Looking For Discount Clothes Met With Empty ShelvesPeople are sharing videos and photos on social media of empty shelves at Ross from all over the Sacramento area. Some are waiting in long lines, only to be disappointed.