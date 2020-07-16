Kid Turns Treadmill into Tool for Soccer Practice

Occurred on January 7, 2020 / Chicago, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: My son does this in Winter or when his football training is cancelled due to bad weather.

His training was canceled for a big storm in Chicago.

He was upset because we’ve only just gone back to training after the coronavirus shut down.

So, he asked if we could do running machine football and make a video.

We’ve been doing videos in lockdown!

Roman is 10 and a very passionate footballer with one dream to play for Leeds United (we’re from England just living in Chicago)