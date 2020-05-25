Hopewell Township Police Investigating Homicide Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published 4 days ago Hopewell Township Police Investigating Homicide Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Hopewell Township. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Timesonline.com A Hopewell Township man was found dead in his West Main Street home Wednesday night. Police are handling the invest… https://t.co/3CBu1N1zLv 4 days ago BURGHline.com Hopewell Township Police Investigating Homicide https://t.co/fJtNkY5QLH https://t.co/VHBBQ88aWA 4 days ago LivingPGH Hopewell Township Police Investigating Homicide https://t.co/xvTBWzXIWk 4 days ago Verdant Square Network PA Hopewell Township Police Investigating Homicide https://t.co/FIAtX4jBGf 4 days ago PulpNews Crime Hopewell Township #Police #Investigating #Homicide - Jul 16 @ 10:33 AM ET https://t.co/4BYrwIo5YA 4 days ago KDKA JUST IN: Hopewell Township Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home on West Mai… https://t.co/Qxo47bBSTs 4 days ago