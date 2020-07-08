|
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 781 New Coronavirus Cases
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:25s - Published
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 781 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 16 more deaths.
|
