Heather Morris listening to friend Naya Rivera's songs as she copes with her de*th

U.S. Hotels Use Robots To Deliver Room Service, Towels And Snacks To Avoid Human Contact



Seven California hotels are using adorable three-foot robots to provide room service. The Social Distancing Robot Ambassadors provide contactless deliveries and peace of mind to guests during the COVID-19 pandemic. The helpful robots can effortlessly glide onto elevators and find rooms, without human interference. The Social Distancing Robot Ambassadors include Winnie, Wally, Hannah, Beverly, Ace and Rosé. When the robots arrive at a room, the guest receives a call that the robot is waiting outside with their delivery. The robots enhance the guest experience while providing social distancing to keep both guests and staff members safe. Each robot is thoroughly sanitised after every delivery. You can find the robots at the following hotels: Winnie at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Los Angeles International Airport North Wally at the Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles LAX/Century Blvd Hannah at H Hotel Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles International Airport Beverly at Residence Inn by Marriott Beverly Hills Ace at AC Hotel by Marriott Beverly Hills Rosé at Hotel Trio Healdsburg

