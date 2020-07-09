Heather Morris listening to friend Naya Rivera's songs as she copes with her de*th

Glee star Heather Morris has broken her silence about her friend and co-star Naya Rivera's death days after begging search and rescue officials to let her help them find her when she disappeared during a boating trip on Lake Piru, California.
An autopsy has been issued by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. It has officially ruled that actress Naya Rivera died as a result of drowning. "The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. Official press release No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy according to CNN. Rivera, 33, vanished last week from Lake Piru in Southern California's Ventura County.
Seven California hotels are using adorable three-foot robots to provide room service. The Social Distancing Robot Ambassadors provide contactless deliveries and peace of mind to guests during the COVID-19 pandemic. The helpful robots can effortlessly glide onto elevators and find rooms, without human interference. The Social Distancing Robot Ambassadors include Winnie, Wally, Hannah, Beverly, Ace and Rosé. When the robots arrive at a room, the guest receives a call that the robot is waiting outside with their delivery. The robots enhance the guest experience while providing social distancing to keep both guests and staff members safe. Each robot is thoroughly sanitised after every delivery. You can find the robots at the following hotels: Winnie at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Los Angeles International Airport North Wally at the Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles LAX/Century Blvd Hannah at H Hotel Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles International Airport Beverly at Residence Inn by Marriott Beverly Hills Ace at AC Hotel by Marriott Beverly Hills Rosé at Hotel Trio Healdsburg
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Amber Heard's former personal assistant Kate James accuses the actress of stealing her account of how she was raped and twisting it In court documents James claims she confided in Heard about how she..